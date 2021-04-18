‘Reclaim Idaho’ may dominate 2021’s documentary awards race. Film debuts at Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Tracy Mulcahy Olson: The Idaho Freedom Foundation. They slanted to individuals to just take care of themselves. And we should not be like this as a society, and that our focus is about helping one another. They played the socialism boogeyman, that our taxes should not be used to help our neighbor. Those neighbors should be able to just help themselves.

Their whole thing is gas-lighting people into believing that there are other ways that individuals bear the brunt of care for themselves when they have an urgent medical need or chronic medical need, which is absolutely not true.

That is their whole beef and they’re anti-public funding of anything for the general good of society. They would prefer everything should be privatized and monetized. We had to fight against just basic misinformation coming from them.

This (Medicaid expansion) is federal funds that all of us pay into. And that we’re asking the funds to come back to Idaho, to invest in our communities, invest in people who live in our communities.

And they have a huge stance about being against accepting federal funds because they don’t want the state to be dependent upon federal funds, which by the way, in Idaho, we are very heavily reliant as a state on federal funds. We take in more federal funds than we give. We are a huge taker.