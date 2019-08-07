{{featured_button_text}}
Medicaid expansion in Idaho

Supporters of Reclaim Idaho have signed Luke Mayville's camper all over as seen Wednesday in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The organization responsible for Medicaid expansion in Idaho will hold a town hall Wednesday in Twin Falls.

Reclaim Idaho will host a forum centered around the initiative process from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in room 119 of the Fine Arts Building at the College of Southern Idaho.

Former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones will speak in favor of preserving initiative rights, according to a statement from Reclaim Idaho. All area legislators were invited, and the organization expects Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, and Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, to attend.

