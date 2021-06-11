Reclaim Idaho can now gather signatures for a K-12 initiative. But there’s a catch.

Mayville expressed optimism that the Idaho Supreme Court would expedite the case and issue a decision quickly.

If Reclaim wins its suit, volunteers would move ahead at full speed trying to gather signatures to get the education initiative on the November 2022 ballot, where it would need support from a majority of voters to pass.

Reclaim has until May 1, 2022, to gather the signatures, Mayville said.

If Reclaim loses its suit, volunteers would consider putting the education initiative on hold and moving forward with a different initiative, the Initiative Rights Act. The group filed the Initiative Rights Act in April. It is designed to restore the signature gathering requirements that existed in 2012, where organizers only needed to collect signatures from 6% of registered voters statewide, regardless of what district they live in.

Mayville and other opponents of Senate Bill 1110 say the requirement to gather signatures from all 35 legislative districts forces organizers to travel to the most remote, isolated parts of the state to gather signatures. Mayville, based on previous ballot initiatives, has speculated that only well-funded professional signature gathering efforts — as opposed to grassroots volunteer efforts — could meet the new requirements from Senate Bill 1110.