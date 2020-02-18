SHOSHONE — An organizer of a petition drive to oust two county commissioners says the commissioners effectively sabotaged a proposal on the November ballot to restore Lincoln County’s historic courthouse.
Petitioners are gathering signatures to force a recall vote of commissioners Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis in the May 19 election. The two voted in January to build a new courthouse in a new location instead of preserving the historic building that has stood since 1904.
Two reasons are listed on the recall petition: “Willful disregard for the wishes and desires of the public which the Commissioner represents” and “Deliberately ignoring the results of two public surveys and the recommendation of an advisory committee regarding the renovation of our Historic Courthouse and becoming ADA compliant.”
Former Commissioner Terry Zech — who was appointed by former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter to fill the vacancy in the commission left when former Commissioner Cresley McConnell resigned in 2018 — is leading the recall effort.
“We love our historic courthouse and we want to keep it where it is,” Zech told the Times-News on Monday.
Petitioners need to gather the signatures of 442 registered voters by April 3 to get the recall on the May 19 ballot.
“That’s absolutely doable,” Zech said. “We have lots of petitioners out there gathering signatures. I have no doubt we will get this on the ballot.”
An advisory committee gathered bids from several architects to preserve the courthouse, which would bring the building up to code with the Americans with Disabilities Act and would also build an annex to house the sheriff’s office and a courtroom.
The commissioners, however, chose the one builder and bid that was most likely to fail, Zech said.
And it did.
The first attempt to pass a $5.84 million bond to pay for the restoration of the courthouse failed with 410 votes in favor and 387 votes against the proposal. While a majority voted for the bond, a supermajority — 66.67% approval — is needed to pass bond issues in Idaho.
Surveys taken before the vote showed that 67% of those sampled in the county wanted to see the courthouse preserved.
But not everyone wants to keep the old courthouse.
“I’ve talked to some that say, ‘Just tear it down,’” Hubert said Friday.
Others, he said, say the old building could be sold and not torn down if the county were to build a new courthouse.
“One hundred percent of the people who have called me are for a new building,” Hubert said. “They say, ‘We are going to fight for the commissioner who will fight for a new building.”
In a second survey — taken after November’s failed bond election — “566 out of 621 said that the cost of the bond is a big factor,” he said.
Julia Oxarango-Ingram, for one, thinks the courthouse could be restored for less than the cost of building new. Shoshone and Lincoln County would suffer economically without the unique rock and brick building at the center of the county seat, she said.
Oxarango-Ingram was part of the steering committee that studied the feasibility of keeping the courthouse. The county is debt-free and has a surplus of money built up to solve the courthouse’s problems, from overcrowding to accessibility issues.
Folks “want to know why the commissioners weren’t using the $2 million they have set aside for this purpose to make the current county building fully ADA compliant, brought up to code and then try for a lower bond.”
Zech agrees.
With the surplus money in the county coffers, the courthouse could be made ADA compliant with an elevator and new restrooms, he said. Leftover funds could supply the beginnings of an annex for a courtroom and sheriff’s office. Work to restore the courthouse could come later.
“If they build new, we will have an old courthouse in 20 years,” Zech said. “This building, if renovated, would last another 100 years.
“It is, hands down, the neatest building around.”
