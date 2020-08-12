Recall Little petition misses ballot deadline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — A proposal to recall Gov. Brad Little over his response to the coronavirus pandemic will not be on the November ballot.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the deadline to file, the petition hadn't been turned in to the Secretary of State's office, said Deputy Secretary of State Jason Hancock.

"Since no one from the campaign to recall Gov. Little appeared at the office today to file their recall petition, there will be no recall vote on Gov. Little on the November 2020 ballot," Hancock said.

Organizers posted on Facebook that they had gathered a little more than 18,000 signatures. They needed about 183,500 to get on the ballot. If it had gotten on the ballot, a majority of at least 361,661 votes, or the number of people who voted for Little in 2018, would have needed to vote for the recall to remove Little from office.

In hopes of limiting the spread of coronavirus, Little issued a stay-home order that directed many businesses to close in late March and later extended it through the end of April. He has since been relaxing the state-level restrictions in stages, although as cases continue to increase some local public health districts have issued mask orders or restricted large gatherings.