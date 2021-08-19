Raised in Idaho, this ‘prolific’ woman is Biden’s solicitor general pick

McFarlane said that while talented students sometimes can be socially awkward or even self-involved, that was never the case with Prelogar.

“As bright and brilliant as Elizabeth was, she was very down to earth, very humble, (with a) self-effacing sense of humor — just really kind,” McFarlane said. “Typically a kid that’s that bright is going to be resented by the other students, and she wasn’t because she was just such a nice person to everybody.”

He added that some teachers didn’t know what to do with her.

“She was so verbal and so conversant, and asked such good questions, that some of the teachers found it a little intimidating,” McFarlane said. “My advice was to give her the resources you can, encourage her as much as you can, and get out of the way.”

From Boise High to Atlanta to Russia to Harvard

A 1998 graduate of Boise High School, Prelogar has previously worked for the solicitor general’s office and served as an assistant special counsel to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.