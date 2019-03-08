BOISE — A three-hour hearing Friday for a bill that would add work requirements and other conditions to Medicaid expansion in Idaho ended in lawmakers delaying a vote on the legislation.
Public testimony at the House Health & Welfare Committee hearing was overwhelmingly against the bill: 49 people asked the committee not to advance House Bill 249, while just one person spoke in favor of work requirements.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. John Vander Woude of Nampa, would direct the state to seek several waivers from the federal government, including one to put a mandatory work or job training requirement on able-bodied adults enrolled in Medicaid. The Department of Health and Welfare would also seek a waiver to let Idahoans on the state exchange who fall between 100 and 138 percent of the poverty line choose to stay on the state exchange.
The chairman of the committee, Rep. Fred Wood of Burley, began the meeting by welcoming the packed auditorium of those there to testify.
“We’re talking about your bill,” Wood said, in reference to the ballot initiative to expand Medicaid that passed with 61 percent of the vote in November. “We’re talking about the bill the people passed. We’re not talking about the bill the Legislature passed.”
Opponents of the bill who spoke Friday included medical professionals, religious leaders, current Medicaid recipients and Idaho residents all along the political spectrum.
Arguments against the bill included concerns that people too ill or injured to work would not be able to receive Medicaid, concerns that people living in rural areas could have trouble finding available jobs near their homes, and concerns that people with nontraditional work schedules — such as seasonal workers or entrepreneurs — would not qualify.
Vander Woude said he had not closely considered how the bill could affect those living in rural or economically depressed areas where jobs may not be readily available.
“Sometimes some of us move for jobs,” he said. “That’s a reality that I don’t believe that bill can deal with nor solve at this point.”
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, noted that certain volunteer opportunities may satisfy the work requirement if jobs aren’t available.
Other opponents objected on fiscal grounds, pointing out the administrative costs of implementing work requirements — as well as the potential cost to counties in indigent care for those who don’t qualify.
Vander Woude estimated that the work requirements would affect about 13,000 people. Parents of children younger than 18 and caretakers of certain adults would be exempt from the requirement.
The sole supporter of the conditions contained in the bill who testified was Fred Birnbaum, spokesman for the Idaho Freedom Foundation. Birnbaum suggested that the bill did not go far enough in offering certain people on the state exchange the opportunity to keep their private insurance, and said he believed those between 100 and 138 percent of the poverty line should be required to stay on the exchange.
The committee did not take any action on the bill Friday and plans to take the matter up again at a later date.
