Public records show vast majority of constituents asked governor to veto initiatives bill

Little announced he had signed the bill in a letter to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who presides over the Idaho Senate. In the letter, Little said he believes in the bill’s intent to reach rural communities and allow every voter across the state to have the opportunity to decide whether a question is placed on the ballot. He acknowledged the bill may go too far in the limits it places on signature gathering, but he said it is ultimately up to the courts to decide.

Per a request from the Idaho Capital Sun, Hyer also sent all emails received regarding Senate Bill 1110 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. April 15. Many of the emails simply asked Little to veto the bill, but some who wrote in elaborated on their thoughts.

Here are some examples of feedback Idahoans provided. No emails from this date that were provided to the Capital Sun contained messages in favor of signing the bill. Some responses have been edited for clarity and locations from respondents were included when provided:

“Please do the right thing and veto SB 1110 which basically removes an important voice for the people of Idaho to directly petition their state for … any reason they feel is important.”—Constituent in Coeur d’Alene

“The initiative process should be difficult, but not impossible. Please veto SB 1110.”—Constituent in Twin Falls