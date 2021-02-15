 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Public can learn about Twin Falls County comprehensive plan at Wednesday meeting
0 comments
alert

Public can learn about Twin Falls County comprehensive plan at Wednesday meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
County comprehensive planning

Amalgamated Sugar Company can be seen Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, south of Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners are nearly finished with the complex process of overhauling the county’s comprehensive plan.

This plan works as a guiding document for the county that state law requires cities and counties have in place. But state law doesn’t require the plan be updated, and in Twin Falls County, this hasn’t happened since 2008.

Commissioner Don Hall said the county’s existing plan is outdated and needs to be refreshed to reflect the current state of the county, including the population growth and development it has experienced in recent years.

Hall said one of the main issues in the county that the plan seeks to address is the need to respect private property rights while also protecting and preserving agricultural land.

“We’re trying to mold both of the philosophies together in one document,” Hall said.

In early 2020, the county began holding public meetings to hear public input on the plan. With it almost in its final state, the county will hold a meeting on Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the County West building where residents can learn more about the final draft of the plan. The meeting will also be streamed online with information available at www.2020.twinfallscounty.org.

Hall said there’s no clear timeline of when commissioners will adopt the plan after this meeting. But after it’s adopted, the county will then look to update various antiquated county ordinances to reflect the intentions of the comprehensive plan.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden cabinet nominees yet to be confirmed by the Senate

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News