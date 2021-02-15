Public can learn about Twin Falls County comprehensive plan at Wednesday meeting

TWIN FALLS — County commissioners are nearly finished with the complex process of overhauling the county’s comprehensive plan.

This plan works as a guiding document for the county that state law requires cities and counties have in place. But state law doesn’t require the plan be updated, and in Twin Falls County, this hasn’t happened since 2008.

Commissioner Don Hall said the county’s existing plan is outdated and needs to be refreshed to reflect the current state of the county, including the population growth and development it has experienced in recent years.

Hall said one of the main issues in the county that the plan seeks to address is the need to respect private property rights while also protecting and preserving agricultural land.

“We’re trying to mold both of the philosophies together in one document,” Hall said.