Prosecutor: At Idaho Capitol, Bundy, co-defendant decided ‘rules don’t apply to them’

A jury is seated and the trial is underway for Ammon Bundy and Aaron Schmidt in connection with their arrests at the Idaho Statehouse last summer.

Both were arrested on Aug. 25, 2020, in the Lincoln Auditorium at the Idaho Capitol after authorities said they refused to leave the room when it was being cleared. Both men were later banned from the Statehouse for a year. Bundy was arrested again the following day, though that trespassing charge was later dropped. Bundy was also arrested twice on the same day in April during the legislative session for violating his yearlong ban.

Jury selection began early Monday morning at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise and lasted into the afternoon. Opening statements began later in the afternoon, with Ada County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Whitney Welsh speaking first.

Welsh told the jury that this case and related charges are the result of two people “deciding the rules don’t apply to them.” She said that both men were asked to leave but did not do so. Welsh added that Bundy had to be physically removed by members of the Idaho State Police and did not participate in the booking process at the Ada County Jail.

Welsh asked the jury to find the two men guilty of the misdemeanor charges and said the state has sufficient evidence to prove the charges.