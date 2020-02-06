BOISE — Lawmakers took the first step toward setting the number of legislative districts in Idaho at the current level.
The proposed constitutional amendment, introduced Thursday by the House State Affairs Committee, would need two-thirds support from the House and Senate, and majority approval from voters in November.
The proposal would set the number of legislative districts at 35, where it's been for decades. The state constitution allows for a minimum of 30 and a maximum of 35.
The last two cycles of redistricting have gone to the Idaho Supreme Court, including one led by Twin Falls County. Republicans worry that those court rulings could lead to fewer legislative districts following the 2020 census.
Both decisions “limited the flexibility of the redistricting commission when it comes to splitting counties and communities of interest,” House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, told the committee.
Fewer legislative districts would hurt representation in rural Idaho where there are already large geographical districts, Bedke said.
“In some parts of the state you have to go a long way to gather up another 10,000 people,” he said. “This would just peg that.”
The proposal does not include a provision to add a seventh member to the commission that draws the districts, which some Republicans have expressed interest in. The commission is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans, and adding a seventh member would turn district drawing into a partisan action.
