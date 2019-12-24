TWIN FALLS — The process Twin Falls uses to choose its mayor is now official. It wasn’t before.
After voters choose the City Council every two years, council members will vote among themselves to decide who will be mayor, Twin Falls City Council decided Monday.
It’s similar to how the council elected the mayor in 2018, but the process was not officially defined by the city, Mayor Shawn Barigar said.
“Every one of the mayors was duly elected, we just tended to have a different election process over the course of history,” Barigar said. “This would be just trying to clarify that process.”
The election does not require a majority vote, just a plurality — the council member with the most votes wins.
The next mayor will be chosen in January. Barigar has served as mayor since 2016.
