Primary election moves exclusively to vote by mail

TWIN FALLS — Every Idahoan who wants to participate in the May 19 primary election must cast their vote by mail, but ballots will not be sent to registered voters automatically.

Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation Wednesday outlining the process for the upcoming primary election, which will be conducted entirely through mail-in absentee voting as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proclamation says voters in Idaho will now have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to request an absentee ballot. The deadline to submit a ballot is pushed back until 8 p.m. on June 2.

Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock praised the decision.

“It’s going to be a change for everybody,” she said, “but due to the coronavirus, I think we need to do this to keep our voters and our poll workers and our community safe.”

Despite the move to use absentee ballots, registered voters in Idaho must still request a ballot. That’s because the election is a primary, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said at a press conference Wednesday. Voters will need to specify which ballot they want to receive: Republican, Democratic or Constitution. Since Idaho’s Republican party holds a closed primary, only those who are registered with the GOP may receive that ballot.