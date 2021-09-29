Press club asks judge to hold Lt. Gov. McGeachin in contempt

The Idaho Press Club said in a prepared statement that it is "truly unfortunate" that the case reached the point where the organization had to file the contempt of court petition.

"This case never should have reached the court to begin with, as the lieutenant governor clearly should have released the public records upon request, and her refusal to do so was a violation of the state of Idaho's public records law," the organization wrote.

The press club noted that the Education Task Force's work is resulting in draft legislation, and that the documents the journalists sought — public feedback forms — could have a bearing on that legislation.

"Without full disclosure of those records, the task force is operating in secrecy, formulating public policy outside the public view, which is exactly what Idaho's public records and open meetings laws seek to prevent," the Idaho Press Club wrote.

The Idaho Press Club filed the lawsuit in July after several journalists — Audrey Dutton and Clark Corbin with the Idaho Capital Sun, Blake Jones with Idaho Education News and Hayat Norimine with the Idaho Statesman — said they were wrongly denied public documents including copies of the public feedback on the task force that McGeachin's office had gathered.