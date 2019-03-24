Try 3 months for $3

KIMBERLY — Could a Buhl native be America’s next first lady?

John Delaney, a Democratic presidential candidate and the husband of former Buhl resident April McClain-Delaney, stopped by Kimberly on Saturday for a meet-and-greet campaign event at a private home.

Delaney is an entrepreneur and former congressman who represented Maryland’s Sixth District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019. He became the first Democrat to declare his candidacy for the 2020 presidential race in July of 2017.

John Delaney Meet N' Greet

Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. John Delaney speaks to a constituent at the home of Greg and Sallee Middlekauf Saturday. The Magic Valley stop was made due to his family's ties to the area.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

This wasn’t Delaney’s first visit to the Magic Valley, but Saturday marked his first time campaigning here. Delaney has vowed to visit all 50 states in his run for president, and told the Times-News that he chose to stop in Kimberly primarily because of his family’s ties to the area.

“It felt like a good, natural place to have an event,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of people we know in the area.”

Delaney, who describes himself as “more of a moderate, more of a centrist,” said the importance of working across the aisle is a central part of his message to conservative and independent voters in the Magic Valley and elsewhere.

“What we need in our next president is someone who wants to work with people and solve problems,” Delaney said. “We’re not going to be able to work on these issues or do any of the things we need unless we work together.”

John Delaney Meet N' Greet

April McClain-Delaney watches her husband, Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. John Delaney, speak to a group of constituents Saturday at the home of Greg and Sallee Middlekauf. The Magic Valley stop was made due to his family's ties to the area.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

Reinvesting in rural areas, such as Kimberly and Buhl, is another focus of Delaney’s campaign.

“I’ve been a big supporter of the notion that we have to make sure people are investing everywhere,” he said. “We’ve seen way too much concentration of investments in a small number of places.”

What would that kind of investment look like in south-central Idaho? Delaney named tax incentives, requiring government contractors to have employees “in places left behind,” and improving technological infrastructure and rural broadband access as a few suggestions.

“Twin Falls is doing pretty well,” he said, “but some of the places around it are not doing quite as well.”

John Delaney Meet N' Greet

Democratic presidential candidate and former Rep. John Delaney speaks Saturday to a group of constituents at the home of Greg and Sallee Middlekauf. The Magic Valley stop was made due to his family's ties to the area.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments