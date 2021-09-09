President Biden to visit Idaho on Monday during his Western trip. Here’s why

BOISE — President Joe Biden will travel to Boise on Monday in an effort to survey wildfire damage in the West, the White House announced Thursday.

Biden will visit the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise as part of his first stop in the West. Biden will then head to California with stops in Sacramento and Long Beach, where he will participate in an event with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He will complete his tour in Denver.

Biden’s trip follows his visit to states — Louisiana, New York and New Jersey — devastated by storm damage after Hurricane Ida. A White House official said he aimed to increase awareness of climate change’s impacts on communities. Biden will also speak on the economic impacts of extreme weather and the need to invest in resilient infrastructure.

Wildfire smoke in the Treasure Valley has filled the sky this week and brought poor air quality for several days. Wildfires over the summer affected trails and roads.

Wildfire costs for Idaho had already totaled more than $50 million as of August, according to Idaho Reports.

Monday will be Biden’s first visit to Idaho as president. Since President Lyndon Johnson came in 1964, every modern president but Donald Trump has visited the state at least once while in office.