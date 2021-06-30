President Biden gathered West’s governors to talk wildfires. Idaho’s Little not invited

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Wednesday in writing an open letter to President Joe Biden after the pair of governors were left out of a meeting on worsening wildfires that included several Western states’ leaders.

A White House fact sheet on the meeting said Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would meet with “governors from Western states, Cabinet officials and private sector partners” to discuss wildfire prevention, response and more as the West faces extensive drought and a potentially catastrophic wildfire season. The Biden administration said it is working to boost firefighter pay and build a more permanent, rather than seasonal, firefighting workforce.

In their letter, the governors said they were “disappointed” not to be part of the meeting.

“No state in what it faces and how it responds is like another,” they wrote. “We were disappointed to learn not all Western states who face a harsh wildfire season will be at the table.”

Idaho is in the 100th percentile for wildfire likelihood, according to a U.S. Forest Service wildfire risk map. Despite several recent years of mild wildfire seasons, the state is regularly in the top 10 U.S. states for acreage burned by wildfire, Insurance Information Institute data show.

