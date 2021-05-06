Politicians, residents gather in Twin Falls for National Day of Prayer

TWIN FALLS — Despite some temporary high winds and a brief sprinkle of rain, more than a hundred people gathered for a National Day of Prayer event at City Park Thursday evening.

A local band played music in between local leaders taking turns addressing the crowd. Members of the state Legislature, as well as city and county representatives spoke at the gathering.

This includes Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, who before leading the group in a prayer, spoke briefly about the ongoing legislative session. He reiterated his support for the governor, and told the attendees the session could end next week.

"It's been a very disruptive session, but I want you to know it's almost over," Heider said.

Mayor Suzanne Hawkins addressed the crowd first, and read a National Day of Prayer proclamation she signed during Monday's City Council meeting. Following this, the mayor read a few verses from the Bible and finished with a prayer.

"Let us lead by example and carry forward our tradition of religious liberty, which protects all Americans' rights to pray and to practice our faiths as we see fit," Hawkins said while reading the proclamation.