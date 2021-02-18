Police are investigating Idaho congressman’s physical contact with officer, witness says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fuller said the officer appeared to step out of Fulcher’s way, but that Fulcher put his hands on her shoulders and pushed through her. Fuller recalled that the female officer seemed emotional after the interaction.

Fuller said “it was such an aggressive interaction that it stuck with me” for over a month.

On his social media accounts Jan. 13, Fulcher denied any rude interactions with police. He said he was part of a protest against security protocols, including metal detectors.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in January ordered additional security measures after the deadly Capitol riot and ahead of President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Member screening puts our Capitol police in an awkward position of screening those they are to protect, redirects resources away from outside threats and implies members are a threat to one another … a notion I reject,” Fulcher wrote in his Jan. 13 post.

Capitol Police also asked Fuller about U.S. Rep. Andy Harris’ attempt to bring a gun to the House chamber, Fuller said. But he told the Statesman that Fulcher was the only House member he witnessed who made physical contact with an officer.