Plan to nix political party rule for IDFG is ‘flat out dangerous,’ commissioner says

BOISE — An Idaho Fish and Game commissioner and sportsmen’s groups are speaking out against a bill that would remove the requirement for the commission to include no more than four members of a single political party, saying it would subject the commission to political whims.

House Bill 514, which passed the House Resources and Conservation Committee late last month, would strike from Idaho code a provision allowing no more than four members of the seven-member Idaho Fish and Game Commission to belong to the same political party.

Two former Fish and Game commissioners, Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace, and Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, were among the majority of lawmakers that voted in favor of the bill. It was sent to the Senate Resources and Environment Committee where committee chair Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, said he won’t introduce the bill.

“I think it’s bad policy to make the Fish and Game commission a partisan commission,” Heider said in a phone interview. “I decided as soon as I got it on my desk that it was going to stay in the drawer for the rest of the session.”