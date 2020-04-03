Petitions to recall 2 Lincoln County commissioners turned in Friday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

SHOSHONE — Petitions to recall two county commissioners were filed Friday with the Lincoln County clerk.

To force a recall vote of commissioners Roy Hubert and Rick Ellis, petitioners needed to gather the signatures of 442 registered voters by April 3, petition organizer Terry Zech said. The drive to oust the commissioners resulted in 608 signatures.

"We are verifying signatures now," Deputy Recorder Sandy Conklin said Friday afternoon.

But Hubert questions whether the petition deadline was met, he told the Times-News in a phone call.

"We'll have to see how many signatures they throw out of there," Hubert said Friday evening. "There's no way they can order an election not knowing how many qualified signatures there are."

If the petition requirements are satisfied, the recall issue will be on the May 19 ballot unless the two resign first.

Lincoln County Republican Central Committee chairman Alex Sutter plans to ask Hubert and Ellis to resign at 11 a.m. during Monday's regular commission meeting, he said.

The meeting will be streamed live on the county's Facebook page.