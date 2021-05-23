‘Pendulums always swing:’ Democrats hope to regain power in Idaho

BOISE — There once was a time when Democrats had power — real power — in Idaho. That time was not so long ago. For years until 1960, Idaho Democrats controlled the Legislature. From 1971 to 1995, Idaho had Democratic governors. The last great year for the Idaho Democratic Party was 1991 when the Senate was split 21-21. The House had 56 Republicans and 28 Democrats. In those days, the two parties were forced to talk and work together on issues.

“When we had the tied Senate, almost all legislation was based on compromise. I think it was to the benefit of education and to the benefit of the people. And I think that’s the way politics should be. It shouldn’t be that just because you’re in power, you power through. What you (should) do is try to represent everybody. And that requires compromise on the big issues. It just doesn’t happen anymore,” said Bruce Newcomb, a Republican who served for eight years as Idaho House speaker.

But the Idaho Democratic Party’s newest chairman hopes those days may soon be here again. Fred Cornforth was selected in March by the state central committee for the party’s highest position. He was able to convince the committee that he has big plans. And maybe, just maybe, he can make them happen.

The planWhen pushed for details, Cornforth’s grand plan doesn’t sound overly complicated.