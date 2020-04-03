Paving to close Grandview Drive from Caswell to Falls Avenue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Contractors with the City of Twin Falls will close Grandview Drive between Caswell Avenue and Falls Avenue from 8 a.m. Monday through Friday. The closure will allow contractors to safely prep and pave the west half of Grandview Drive.

Grandview Drive between Caswell Avenue and Falls Avenue will be closed to all non-local traffic. Barricades and traffic control signs will direct local traffic through the project area, and non-local traffic will be directed around the project area.

Question regarding this project should be directed to Brent Fehringer, Project Manager with Wooten Excavation, at 208-731-4994 or Kip Wooten at 208-731-4994 or kipwootenx@gmail.com.

