Paul man announces run for governor's office

PAUL — A Paul man with 14 years of local government experience has announced he will run for Idaho governor in the Democratic primary.

Robert (Bob) Dempsay, 81, announced his plans to the Times-News Thursday after making the decision in April.

“Although I’m 81 years old physically, I’m nowhere near 81 mentally, said Dempsay, who holds a master’s degree in business administration in information management systems and a doctor of philosophy degree in church administration.

He is partially retired and has operated a bookkeeping and tax preparation business with his wife, Arlene Dempsay, for 30 years.

His campaign is based on the Christian principals of loving others, morality and civility, he said.

“I want to bring back civility. We are not capable of talking with each other anymore,” Dempsay said. “We can’t seem to get past that we won’t always agree.”

He said his platform is based on two principals: the golden rule of doing unto others as you would have them do unto you and the Boy Scout Oath of doing your best in your duty to God and country and honoring the Scout Law, which says to help people, stay physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.

He wants to give citizens more of a voice in government, address teen suicide as a state and put more emphasis on early education.

“I will also encourage all branches of government to stay in their lane,” he said.

Too many legislative bills are passed that are not in the best interest of Idaho citizens and are constitutionally questionable, he said. All bills before they are signed should be forwarded to the state’s attorney general office to ensure they are legally sound.

Dempsay said he had not considered running for the office prior to April, but as a Christian he felt called to it.

At first he intended to run as an independent candidate but found the process of collecting the necessary signatures daunting, so he switched to running on the Democratic ticket.

He has officially registered his intent to seek office with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.

Dempsay has served for 14 years on the Paul City Council, 14 years on the Minidoka County Animal Control Board, has been chairman of the Minidoka County Economic Development Board and served for five years as the director of the Association of Idaho Cities.

He has also been involved in many civic organizations.

He and his wife have been married 61 years and they have two sons and two grandsons.

Dempsay said he intends to campaign mainly on social media websites and on his campaign website, dempsayforgovernor.com.

So far, the other Democratic candidates are Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa and Shelby Rognstad of Sandpoint.

Gov. Brad Little has not announced if he is running for reelection, but has been raising money and has appointed a campaign treasurer.

Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Ed Humpreys, Ammon Bundy, Lisa Marie, Cody Usabel, Steve Bradshaw and Jeff Cotton have all announced they will run in the Republican primary.

The primary election will be March 8 and the general election is Nov. 8.

