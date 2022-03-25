Pastor will run for state Senate

TWIN FALLS — A Baptist pastor is running for the Idaho Senate. Paul Thompson has filed to run as Constitution Party candidate for District 25, which is mostly within Twin Falls city limits.

He will face Republican Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen in the November general election.

Originally from Colorado, Thompson has pastored in Idaho since the late 1990s, when he worked at a ministry in Fairfield. In 2001, Thompson moved to Twin Falls, where he leads the Eastside Baptist Church. He was a frequent contributor to the Faith Corner column in the Times-News for about 11 years.

Thompson ran for state representative in 2020, gaining 26% of votes in a general election against incumbent Republican Rep. Lance Clow.

If elected, Thompson said he would address family issues, try to reform the foster care and adoption system, secure parental rights regarding education, and push for property tax relief.

In recent years Thompson has advocated his pro-life stance, and he asked City Council to sign a proclamation in opposition to abortion in 2021, and again in 2020. Individual members of the council have signed the symbolic proclamations, but have largely deferred to national and state laws in the matter. Thompson had previously pursued a city-wide ban on abortion when he presented and ordinance to the council in 2019. It did not pass.

This week, Gov. Brad Little signed legislation effectively banning abortion after six weeks of gestation, but Thompson said he didn’t think it went far enough, and he would continue to push for an outright ban on abortion.

“I think it’s a good step in the right direction,” he said. “I think the state has an obligation to defend life at all stages, not just at certain gestational stages.”

Thompson has also been a vocal opponent of LGBTQ+ rights.

“We have done a disservice in our state by giving marriage licenses to those that God doesn’t ordain as male and female unions,” he said.

If elected, Thompson said he would push for Idaho to create its own definition of marriage, rather than accepting the definition provided from the federal government.

“Right now, the people of Idaho have not been given an opportunity to say what we believe family or marriage is,” Thompson said. “We’ve been told this is what the Supreme Court says it is and so you have to abide by it.”

The Idaho Constitution says “marriage between a man and a woman is the only domestic legal union that shall be valid or recognized in this state,” but the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled such language is in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Thompson favors school choice, and would work for legislation to allow school funding to follow students to private schools or other options. He said he didn’t believe parents who chose homeschooling or private schools should have to pay for the public schooling they do not use.

Property tax relief is another priority for Thompson, he said. Recent legislative discussions of a property tax exemption for homeowners are more of a tax shift than a tax reduction, Thompson said, and he would like to see tax relief in a broader way.

“That conversation obviously takes place on a regular basis, but it doesn’t appear that we ever conclude a legislative session with real tax relief on the property taxes,” Thompson said.

This would be his first publicly elected position, but said his experience serving on boards and committees for various nonprofits has has given him experience negotiating, coming to conclusions and moving organizations forward through committee processes, and is very similar to how legislative bodies work.

Another qualification, Thompson said, is he is a taxpayer, not a professional politician.

“I’m a tax-paying, God-fearing, country-loving citizen, and I want the best for my people,” Thompson said.

Thompson garnered some national attention in 2010 when he was imprisoned in Haiti for three weeks with a church group under suspicion of kidnapping and trafficking children. The group said it was trying to provide relief to orphaned earthquake victims. They were released by authorities and returned to the U.S. Thompson’s church has since created a refuge for Haitian girls.

