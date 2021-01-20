Pastor presents anti-abortion proclamation to Twin Falls City Council

TWIN FALLS — The City Council mostly side-stepped taking action on an anti-abortion proclamation a local pastor presented the board Tuesday.

Pastor Paul Thompson of Eastside Baptist Church presented the council with the document, which he said more than 250 people signed, following a rally held right outside City Hall.

Thompson urged the council to support the proclamation, which, according to the document, would “declare the City of Twin Falls a Sanctuary City for all preborn children with more than just words.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city is only one of a few in the state where abortions are performed. According to data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, 1,257 abortions were performed in the state in 2018. Of those, 1,057 took place in Ada County, 196 took place in Twin Falls County and four took place in Valley County.

City Attorney Shayne Nope told the council they could either join the proclamation as one group or individual members could opt to sign the proclamation.

Council members Nikki Boyd and Chris Reid, as well as Mayor Suzanne Hawkins, all said they would sign the proclamation. While the four other council members — Shawn Barigar, Craig Hawkins, Greg Lanting and Ruth Pierce — all said it wasn’t within the city’s purview to address the issue.