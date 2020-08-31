‘Passionate desire to participate’: What Idaho lawmakers, critics say about special session

Idaho State Police arrested and physically rolled Bundy off the Statehouse grounds in an office chair and later a wheelchair after he failed to comply with Statehouse rules Tuesday and refused to leave the Statehouse Wednesday. He faces charges on accusations of trespassing, resisting and obstructing police, and is banned from the Capitol building and grounds for a year. In comparison to the chaotic first day and the incidents that ended in arrests, some hearings and meetings during the special session proceeded much more calmly.

Still, activists, lobbyists and other Idahoans decried what they saw as unequal treatment of protesters compared to demonstrations in years past, alleging a possible bias.

“The fact of the matter is no other communities — BIPOC, queer/trans, and other historically marginalized groups — would get away with this behavior that has been displayed from day 1 of this legislative session,” wrote Jennifer Martinez, a community activist who has held several positions in the Idaho Democratic Party, in a text to the Statesman after Bundy’s second arrest Wednesday. “If a BIPOC (acronym referring to someone who is Black, indigenous or a person of color) had resisted arrest, they would not have had the luck to be wheeled out in a chair.”

Lobbyist groups, others allege disparity in handling of protesters and spectators