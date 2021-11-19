Parks and Rec shares the thanks

TWIN FALLS — As a way of showing appreciation for city departments and businesses, the Twin Falls Parks and Recreation department made personalized visits Thursday to organizations with a special treat.

Parks Department Operator Kevin Osborne spent the day in a turkey suit hollering “gobble gobble” while making a circuit around town to show thanks for the relationships people in this small town have with one another.

“I love being a turkey,” Osbourne said. “We’re thanking everybody for all their help for us, which we really appreciate.”

Recreation Supervisor Stacy McClintock came up with the idea as a way to show appreciation for the many people who helped with Parks and Recreation projects throughout the year.

“What we do is the Thursday before Thanksgiving we go around and thank the people who have helped our department” McClintock said. “It’s really just a fun day to show our gratitude toward the relationships that we’ve built.”

The tour around town included stops at the Department of Public Works, Twin Falls Golf Course, the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District, Herrett Center for Arts and Science, Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley, City Pool, Donnelley Sports, the fire department, school district administration, and City Hall, among many others.

