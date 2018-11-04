Try 1 month for 99¢

Paralympian Marrianna “Muffy” Davis, a Democrat from Hailey, is challenging Republican Steve Miller, the incumbent from Fairfield, for the District 26 seat A spot in the House. Miller has held the seat since 2012.

Davis supports Proposition 2 and says she understand the challenges for Idaho residents who don’t qualify for Medicaid and do not have health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Miller, a third generation rancher, cites education as the state’s top concern.

Here’s how they compare.

