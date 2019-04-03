BOISE — The House Health and Welfare Committee voted on Wednesday morning to send a bill that would attach work requirements to Medicaid expansion to the House floor for possible amendments.
Senate Bill 1204 already looks different than it did when it was first introduced by Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise. The bill in its original form would have implemented a voluntary work training program, but it was amended in the Senate this week to include a mandatory 20-hour-a-week work requirement for able-bodied adults. Now, it could undergo more changes in the House.
The House committee, chaired by Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, was divided along party lines in its vote to send the bill to the House's amending order. Yes votes included Wood, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, and Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome.
Meanwhile, the three Democrats on the panel, including Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, voted to hold the bill in committee, a move that would have effectively killed it.
Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who made the motion to hold the bill in committee, compared the straightforward Medicaid expansion bill passed by 61 percent of Idaho voters in November to a "racehorse" and the amended version of Senate Bill 1204 to a "mangy, three-legged, two-headed camel."
The vote came after roughly 20 people testified against the amended bill. Critics included Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, who said his organization is generally in favor of work requirements for Medicaid recipients but does not support Senate Bill 1204 because of technical issues.
The bill will now go to the House's amending order, where it may see further changes.
