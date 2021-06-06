Pandemic fallout: Idaho health department responds to need for depression, anxiety resources

Health and Welfare is still using the CARES funding but has another $8.5 million in grants for mental health care available from the American Rescue Plan Act passed in March. The agency did not request any of that funding during this legislative session because there is enough from the CARES Act for the moment.

“The one thing we don’t want to do is create a cliff, so we don’t want to temporarily just create all these services without the ability to fund them ongoing, so it’s sort of a timing issue,” Edmunds said.

Preparing for 80% higher call volume will require more staff for hotline

In addition to the staffing needs, Edmunds said the funds will be directed to infrastructure for the 988 hotline, which was created by former President Donald Trump under the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020. The number will be a universal mental health and suicide prevention crisis line, leveraging the existing infrastructure of crisis call centers across the nation.

“988 is just such a win-win in every way; it’s going to be much better for Idahoans no matter where they live,” Flinn said. “And if emergency phone calls can be diverted, if somebody is in a mental health distress and that call can be diverted from 911, it really means that the call gets routed to people working in crisis care.”