Pair of Lincoln County commissioners up for recall election

A survey taken in 2019 showed the majority of voters favored renovating the courthouse rather than building a new one. Commissioners developed a $6.84 million plan to renovate the building and add a judicial annex for more space. They dedicated about $1 million from the county budget to the project and asked voters in November for a $5.84 million bond, though they issued a last-minute promise to cut an additional $840,000 off the bond price if approved.

The measure received 51% of the vote but failed to reach the two-thirds supermajority threshold required of bond issues in Idaho. A follow-up survey taken after the election showed the price of the bond to be an issue for most voters. The majority of voters still wished to renovate the courthouse.

Disputed decision

After the bond failed, Hubert and Ellis chose to pursue building a new courthouse rather than make further attempts at renovation. They said new construction would be less expensive and thus more palatable to voters. Hubert estimated the project would cost about $5.25 million and they could ask voters for a bond of less than $4 million by using money in the county budget.

Hubert pointed out that both he and Ellis approved the original plan to renovate the courthouse but voters rejected it.