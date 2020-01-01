{{featured_button_text}}
Little gives his first State of the State Address

Gov. Brad Little is escorted out of the House chambers after delivering the State of the State Address on Jan. 7 at the Capitol in Boise.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Idaho lawmakers will return to Boise next week to reconvene the Legislature. The 2020 session kicks off Monday in the Capitol and runs through March.

The first official event this year will be the State of the State Address from Gov. Brad Little. It will be followed by press conferences and committee hearings early in the week.

Some of the key issues on the table include budgets, initiative requirements and state education spending. Certain topics could be more controversial, such as gender confirmation surgery, climate change education and partisan district redrawing.

Education and Politics Reporter Ryan Blake will head to the Capitol to cover this year’s session. This week’s Big Story offers a preview of what the session will entail.

