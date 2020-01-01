Idaho lawmakers will return to Boise next week to reconvene the Legislature. The 2020 session kicks off Monday in the Capitol and runs through March.
The first official event this year will be the State of the State Address from Gov. Brad Little. It will be followed by press conferences and committee hearings early in the week.
Some of the key issues on the table include budgets, initiative requirements and state education spending. Certain topics could be more controversial, such as gender confirmation surgery, climate change education and partisan district redrawing.
You have free articles remaining.
Education and Politics Reporter Ryan Blake will head to the Capitol to cover this year’s session. This week’s Big Story offers a preview of what the session will entail.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.