Oregon conservatives want a 'Greater Idaho' because of 'our values,' governor says

BOISE — Conservatives in Oregon want to join Idaho, and Republican Gov. Brad Little said it’s not that surprising.

Little appeared on Fox News on Wednesday to talk about how a group of Oregon residents created a petition to move Idaho’s border west to include part of their state.

The “Greater Idaho” project would allow some counties in Oregon to join conservative Idaho, which proponents say lines up better with their political values.

If the project goes through, all but 14 of Oregon’s 36 counties would be part of Idaho, according to a news release on the Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho Facebook page.

“They’re looking at Idaho fondly because of our regulatory atmosphere, our values,” Little said on “Fox & Friends.” “That doesn’t surprise me one bit.”

He said there would be many governmental and legal hurdles to overcome before the new state lines would happen.

At an annual breakfast with Idaho media, Little said a lot needs to happen before it becomes a reality. The decision to change Idaho and Oregon’s borders would need to go through both legislatures and the U.S. Congress for approval.