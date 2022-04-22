Online voter registration ahead of May 17 primary election ends Friday

April 22 is the deadline for Idahoans to register to vote online before the May 17 primary elections.

Idahoans can use the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office’s website www.voteidaho.gov to register to vote, check their registration status, request an absentee ballot or double check their polling location, which may have changed this year due to redistricting or other factors.

If Idahoans are not registered to vote and miss Friday’s deadline, they still have options to do so and still vote in the primary election.

Idahoans may register to vote during early voting, which runs through May 13. Idahoans may also register at the polls on the day of the primary election, which is May 17.

In order to vote in the Republican primary, voters must be affiliated with the Republican Party. Voters who are unaffiliated or who have not registered to vote may affiliate with the Republican Party at the polls when they vote. The Democratic primary is open to all registered voters.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 6. Absentee ballots must be received by the local county clerk’s office by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0