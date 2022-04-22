 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Online voter registration ahead of May 17 primary election ends Friday

  • 0
Election Day in Twin Falls

Voters are given stickers after voting during Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Heritage Alliance Church in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

April 22 is the deadline for Idahoans to register to vote online before the May 17 primary elections.

Idahoans can use the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office’s website www.voteidaho.gov to register to vote, check their registration status, request an absentee ballot or double check their polling location, which may have changed this year due to redistricting or other factors.

If Idahoans are not registered to vote and miss Friday’s deadline, they still have options to do so and still vote in the primary election.

Idahoans may register to vote during early voting, which runs through May 13. Idahoans may also register at the polls on the day of the primary election, which is May 17.

In order to vote in the Republican primary, voters must be affiliated with the Republican Party. Voters who are unaffiliated or who have not registered to vote may affiliate with the Republican Party at the polls when they vote. The Democratic primary is open to all registered voters.

People are also reading…

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is May 6. Absentee ballots must be received by the local county clerk’s office by the time the polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, May 17.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Idaho governor gets NRA endorsement ahead of primary

Idaho governor gets NRA endorsement ahead of primary

Idaho Gov. Brad Little is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association ahead of the Republican Primary. NRA Idaho State Director Aiobheann Cline on Monday said the endorsement reflects Little's A-plus rating in the group and his support of Second Amendment issues during his first term as governor. Little has signed into law a number of gun-rights bills. Those include legislation protecting gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies, and another making it easier for nonresidents to carry firearms in the state. Little in a statement says he will continue to have unwavering support for Second Amendment rights. The Republican primary is May 17.

Bedke gets NRA endorsement for Idaho lieutenant governor

Bedke gets NRA endorsement for Idaho lieutenant governor

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association for lieutenant governor ahead of the May 17 Idaho primary. NRA Idaho State Director Aoibheann Cline on Tuesday said Bedke’s dedication to the right to keep and bear arms earned him an A-plus rating with the group and the endorsement. Bedke says he will continue to fight to protect Second Amendment rights as lieutenant governor. The endorsement came a day after the NRA endorsed first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little to retain that post.  

Watch Now: Related Video

This Ukrainian toy factory is bringing joy to children during a time of war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News