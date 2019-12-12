Prior to his appearance at an Elko, Nevada, town hall Sunday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke to the Elko Daily Free Press, a sister-paper of the Times-News. He spoke about President Trump, health care, wildfires and a lot more.
Q: Elko is one of the most conservative places in the country, yet your visits here have drawn enthusiastic crowds. What do think it is about you that resonates with rural America?
A: Well, first of all, I come from rural America. My state is one of the most rural states in the country — that’s what Vermont is — so I think I have a pretty good sense of what’s going on in rural America. Second of all, I think the issues that we are talking about are issues that resonate with everybody, whether you are Republican, Democrat, independent, conservative or progressive.
The last I heard everyone needs decent quality health care and the system that we have now is not very good at all. Too many people are uninsured and underinsured and the cost of health care for the average working person is much, much too high. The cost of prescription drugs is totally absurd. We pay by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs and a lot of people can’t afford them. So I don’t care if you’re a Republican conservative or a progressive Democrat, you know what, that’s an issue that is a concern to you.
The cost of education. People understand that if their kids are going to make it into the middle class they often need a higher education. To my mind what we’ve got to do is make public colleges and universities tuition free — not only colleges but trade schools as well for those young people who want to work with their hands. And also we’ve got to cancel student debt. Student debt is a terrible burden for tens of millions of people. So again, whatever your political view may be I think that’s a concern. Also, people know that the level of wealth and income inequality that exists today is unsustainable. We cannot continue with this situation. There are three people at the top with more wealth than the bottom half of American society, and many large corporations don’t pay a nickel in federal taxes because we have a corrupt political system which enables the wealthy to buy their influence.
Q: Much of rural Nevada’s economy depends on the mining industry, yet Congress has never voted to charge a royalty on the gold that’s taken out of public lands. Why do you suppose that is?
A: I suppose it has to do with the influence of the people who own the mines. That would be the short answer.
Q: Do you think there should be one, then?
A: I think it’s something we would want to study.
Q: The economy is continuing to improve under President Trump’s policies of limited government, including the most recent report on wage growth. What do you see happening if the U.S. stays on its current course?
A: When we talk about the economy we are talking about low unemployment, that’s for sure. But we are also talking about low wages. ... Here is the truth: Today, the average American worker is not making a nickel more in real, inflation-accounted-for wages than he or she did 45 years ago. That’s not just Trump’s, that goes way, way back. Today we have half of our people living paycheck to paycheck. We have 87 million people who have no health insurance or are underinsured. We have 45 million people who are struggling with the high cost of student debt, and we’ve got half a million people sleeping out on the streets. So I think the economy is doing very well for the people on top, not so well for ordinary Americans.
Q: You mentioned the homeless, and that is a problem we see here in Elko despite the high wages and relatively healthy economy here. Do you have any specific solutions for that?
A: Yeah, we do. We have introduced a major housing proposal that deals with the fact that we have half a million people in America today who are homeless, including 30,000 veterans. And on top of that, in America today, about 18 million people are spending 50% of their limited incomes for housing. So we need to address the crisis of homelessness, of low income housing, of affordable housing. And we have introduced a proposal that would be the most significant proposal to start building the affordable housing, low income housing that we need, and in the process create hundreds of thousands of new jobs.
Q: You were recently named a top supporter of the Green New Deal and the effort to address climate change. What specific actions do you think would have the most impact on western wildfires?
A: Let’s be clear. President Trump, and anybody who tells you that climate change is a hoax, is not manmade, is not already doing devastating harm to this country and around the world, is turning their backs on their children and future generations of this country. Climate change is an existential threat, it is a major, major crisis in Nevada, in Vermont, in America, and for the entire world. The scientists are now telling us they have underestimated the severity and speed with which climate change is wrecking havoc in this country. So you’re talking, as you’ve indicated, about drought, about dry forests, about unprecedented wildfires that have taken place in California. I visited Paradise, California, that is a horrible sight to see. But this is true in many parts of the world. Right now in Australia … Australia is burning.
We’re looking at rising sea levels that will inundate coastal communities all over this world, including in this country: Miami; Charleston, South Carolina; New York City and many, many other parts of our country. You are looking at the acidification of the ocean, which means that fish species are being wiped out. You’re looking at flooding, which is going to make it harder for farmers in the Midwest and elsewhere to grow their crops and loss of food production.
You’re looking at normal weather spreading disease, whether it’s malaria or other types of disease. You’re looking at the growth of ticks that are wiping out the moose population in Minnesota right now, and in New Hampshire.
So anyone who tells you that climate change is not having a devastating impact upon this world is simply not telling you the truth. And I have introduced the most comprehensive climate change legislation ever introduced by any candidate for president. People say, you know Bernie that’s an expensive proposal. It is, but you tell me what the alternative is to saving the planet. And I’ll tell you this, if we do not invest in trying to stop climate change you are going to spend a heck of a lot more dealing with the damage that climate change is causing.
Just thinking back a few years to Hurricane Sandy, you may remember it demolished, devastated New Jersey and parts of New York — tens of billions of dollars. You’re talking about the damage done in California right now, billions and billions of dollars. So I’d rather invest money trying to slow down climate change, work with the rest of the world to combat climate change, rather than spend trillions of dollars having to deal with the repercussions of climate change.
Q: And that would include ending any new investment in fossil fuels?
A. Look, at the end of the day we have got to conclude that we have got to move away from fossil fuel to energy efficiency and sustainable energy. But as somebody who is probably the strongest pro-worker member of the United States Senate, we are not going to turn our backs on workers in the fossil fuel industry, because they did not create this problem. And we have built into our climate change program a very, very strong provision which for five years, we make sure that those workers who might lose their jobs will get a paycheck equivalent to what they are getting now, will get health care, will get educational opportunities. But at the end of the day, this planet, not just the United States, has no alternative but to move away from fossil fuel into energy efficiency and sustainable energy. And states like Nevada, by the way, have huge potential, huge potential which has not even begun to take place, in terms of solar. You’ve done some, but whether it’s Florida, whether it’s Nevada, whether it’s other states that have good exposure to the sun, we should be much more aggressive in that area.
