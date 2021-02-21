One doctor gives Idaho vaccine rollout a B or B-, another says D-. Here’s why

We have people hurting. There are people that have been waiting for this for eight months. They’re just so anxious. They want the vaccine, they know they need the vaccine, they want to see their families, they have a comorbidity that they’re worried about.

There are people that are committed to this, that are spending 16 hours a day trying to help figure this out, down at the lower level. But we need help from the upper levels because, you know the saying: It all rolls downhill. And that is true. With COVID, we have proven once and for all, it rolls downhill, and it’s not very fun to be the guy at the bottom and they’re working their tails off.

Pate: I totally agree with Dr. Ahlquist. We have seen over and over and over again through this pandemic, all the limitations we have concerning technology. It’s not that there aren’t technology solutions. We just don’t have them. And it gets back to his previous point about, you know, we have to learn how to do this better.