Now for the hard part: Idaho commission returns to mapmaking as hearings wind down.

Idaho was the second-fastest-growing state in the country over the past decade, according to the 2020 census, but that growth was divided and uneven. That’s why the old boundaries need to be tossed out and redrawn to satisfy the principle of “one person, one vote.”

“I believe the commissioners are working hard to get this right for all the people of Idaho,” commissioner Amber Pence told the Idaho Capital Sun on Thursday. “Nothing is more important in a democracy than a person’s vote and I want each of those votes to carry as close to equal weight as we can.”

Idaho is one of 14 states that uses an independent commission to handle redistricting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The other states use their state legislature or state assembly.

Idaho’s process truly is bipartisan. Idaho has six commissioners ­— three appointed by Republicans and three appointed by Democrats. For a map to be approved, it requires a minimum of four or six votes. The commission is charged with creating one legislative map, one congressional map and submitting its redistricting plan to the state.

Based on Idaho’s 2020 census population of 1.8 million, the ideal population size for a district is 52,546.