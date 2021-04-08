‘Not cooperative’ Bundy arrested twice in 2 hours for violating order at Idaho Capitol

BOISE — Ammon Bundy was arrested twice in Boise on Thursday, his fourth and fifth arrests in the past nine months, with four of those coming at the Idaho Capitol.

Idaho State Police took the Emmett resident into custody on a misdemeanor trespassing charge just after noon, according to ISP spokesperson Lynn Hightower, after he was seen on the second floor of the Statehouse. Simply being in public areas of the building is a violation of an Aug. 26 order that barred Bundy from the Capitol for a year.

“As I understand, he was not cooperative (with police),” Hightower told the Statesman.

Hightower said that Bundy was removed from the Capitol on a cart that is used to safely take out uncooperative individuals and others from the building. It’s not known why Bundy was at the Statehouse.

Bundy was taken to the Ada County Jail and booked on a misdemeanor trespassing charge at 12:44 p.m. His bail amount was $300, according to a jail spokesperson.