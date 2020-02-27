Nonresident hunting fee hike heads to governor

BOISE — Out-of-state hunters could pay more for permits and tags under a bill headed for the governor’s desk.

The bill would raise the cost of most hunting licenses, tags and permits by 10% for nonresidents. The fee hike is intended to offset expected lost revenue from proposed rules that would allow the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to limit tags available to nonresidents for general season big game hunts.

Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, said Idahoans are concerned about hunt congestion.

“Nonresidents have learned that Idaho is a great place to hunt in value,” Johnson said. “Tags are now in high demand.”

The House passed the bill 55-15 on Feb. 4. The bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little.

Nonresident hunter fees make up about 57% of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s license revenue, the Spokesman-Review reported in September.

In 2019, about 39,000 nonresidents bought elk and/or deer tags, compared to the 224,000 Idahoans who bought tags. Out-of-state hunters already pay about 12 times more for either tag.