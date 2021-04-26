'Nondiscrimination' bill heads to Little’s desk

BOISE — Within three hours Monday afternoon, the Senate pushed a controversial public school “nondiscrimination” bill to Gov. Brad Little’s desk.

Voting nearly along party lines, the Senate signed off on House Bill 377 — after a contentious hour-long committee hearing, with testimony mostly in opposition, and after Democrats continued to press for specific evidence of social justice and critical race theory instruction in public schools.

HB 377 — which says teachings such as critical race theory “exacerbate and inflame divisions on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or other criteria” — has become a flashpoint in a bitter Statehouse debate over social justice. The debate has been one of the defining issues of the 2021 session, the third longest in state history, and has left several education budget bills in limbo. The House passed HB 377 along party lines Thursday, setting the stage for Monday’s Senate votes.

A question of need

Senate Education Committee Democrats started Monday’s committee hearing by grilling sponsors about the need for HB 377 — and examples of problems in K-12 and higher education classrooms.