TWIN FALLS — The clunky case of Murtaugh’s area of impact will have to wait up to three more weeks for a resolution.
Murtaugh wants to make several changes regarding its Planning and Zoning Commission and its area of impact — the land around the city designated for future annexation. Three of the city’s four requests were denied by the county Planning and Zoning Commission in November.
But the final decision regarding Murtaugh’s proposed changes rests in the hands of the County Commission. The county commissioners moved Tuesday to table the discussion for no more than three weeks in order to better understand the complex, evolving situation more thoroughly, and to consult legal counsel. At some point within the next three weeks, the commission will decide whether to approve or deny Murtaugh’s requests.
The entire discussion was made more difficult because the county is changing how it oversees areas of impact. Within the next 18 months or so, it will be the county, not municipalities, that enforces city zoning ordinances on area of impact lands. Currently, most municipalities enforce their city ordinances on areas of impact, even though those lands are not within city limits and area of impact residents cannot vote for city officials.
The impending changes complicate Murtaugh’s requests.
“I just think this is a little clunky because we’re living between two worlds right now,” Twin Falls County Commission Chairman Don Hall said.
What Murtaugh’s asking for
There are four parts to Murtaugh’s request, three of which have caused hours of debate. First, Murtaugh wants to assume control of agriculture parcels greater than 20 acres within its area of impact — those lands are currently administered by the county.
Second, the city would also like to eliminate the requirement that the planning and zoning commission have an area of impact representative — the city says it can’t find volunteers for that role. Murtaugh’s City Council doubles as its planning and zoning commission, so the area of impact representative would join the council when it meets as the planning and zoning commission.
The most contested of the three controversial requests is Murtaugh’s proposal to add land south of U.S. Highway 30 and north of Murtaugh Lake to the city’s area of impact.
Jay Barlogi, who spoke for the Twin Falls Canal Co. but also sits on the Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Commission, said that the area of impact should not be expanded south of U.S. Highway 30 because the dam at Murtaugh Lake is hazardous. If people start living too close to the dam, and the dam blows, people could die, he said.
“We don’t feel that’s a responsible decision to bring more families into that area,” Barlogi said.
Murtaugh Mayor Dee Hunsaker said the city has “no intention” of expanding to the edge of Murtaugh Lake, even if the area of impact were to stretch that far south.
Idaho statute says that areas of impact are intended for land “that can reasonably be expected to be annexed to the city in the future.”
Hunsaker said many times during the commission meeting that the city wants to make these changes so that it has more of a say and more influence in decisions that affect land around the city.
Looming over the entire hour and 20 minute meeting was the fact that at some point in the near future, Murtaugh’s Planning and Zoning Commission won’t be making as many decisions regarding area of impact lands.
Twin Falls County is in the process of assuming greater control over cities’ areas of impact. That’s in part to better follow state laws. Under the current system, area of impact decisions pass through the Murtaugh Planning and Zoning Commission.
“The county cannot have the city regulate county ground,” Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning Director Jon Laux said. “State statute says they can’t do it, even though that’s how it has been for years and we just recently discovered that.”
The county will make a decision on Murtaugh’s requests at some point during the next three weeks.
