‘No Body of Men:’ A militia movement, recast, takes to the streets of North Idaho

As of now, it’s unclear whether militia groups will find their footing within Idaho politics and culture, said Norm Gissel, one of the attorneys who helped take down the Aryan Nations.

“This had nothing to do with the safety of downtown Coeur d’Alene, but it had a lot to do with their attempts to find a politically and socially prominent place in Idaho culture. And whether that’s going to be acceptable or not, time will tell,” Gissel said.

Schroeder says combating right-wing extremism in North Idaho could be like firing at a shifting target.

“Because it’s hidden under this guise of ‘patriotism,’ and it kind of co-opted that word and that identity, it’s much more difficult to single out and oppose those folks,” Schroeder said.

For Brueggeman, who previously hoped to retire in Coeur d’Alene, the recent trend toward open right-wing extremism has also become untenable. After events this summer, he no longer wants his granddaughter to visit. He plans to sell his house and leave town for good as soon as possible.

“I’m not giving up on Coeur d’Alene,” he said. “I just wish they would take a good, hard look at what’s happening and evolving here, because if we don’t get control of this, it could get out of hand, as it has before.”

Like Brueggeman, Schroeder will watch from afar as the residents and leaders who remain in Coeur d’Alene confront the extremism which has divided the town so bitterly. Now and then, as she prepares to sell her house, she quietly returns to mow her lawn, lest it become overgrown.

