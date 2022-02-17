Newcomer announces run for Idaho House District 24

FILER — Republican Creighton Knight of Filer is running for Idaho House seat 24B, representing rural Twin Falls, Gooding, and Camas counties. Knight will face former Rep. Steve Miller in the May 17 Republican primary.

A lifelong conservative Republican, Creighton Knight most recently served as a school board member and treasurer of Xavier Charter School. He said he is seeking his first elected office to give voters a candidate who more closely shares their values.

“Just because people have an R behind their name doesn’t mean they are a fiscally conservative Republican,” Knight said. “They might be pro-gun, but they can also be pro-tax and pro-spend as well.”

“I want voters to take a look at all of us and make their best decision about who’s going to best represent their values, and I know that living within our budget, and able-bodied people pulling their weight is definitely in-line with Idaho values.”

Creighton Knight’s career has centered around agriculture and manufacturing.

“Potatoes brought me to Idaho a long time ago,” Knight said. “We’ve made a lot of friends who are like family, and that’s why we love it here so much.”

The Republican first came to Idaho in 2012 while working for Lamb Weston. Since then he’s been involved with agricultural manufacturing and packaging, including working with the farmer-owned organic grain company 1000 Springs Mill. Knight has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Rollins College of Florida, and he earned a master’s degree in business administration from Western Governor’s University while working full-time and raising a family with two children. His family operates the Apple Barn Event Center and orchard in Filer. He has served as a YMCA youth football coach, church volunteer, 4-H parent, and school board member.

Knight said education is one of his top priorities, and if elected to the Legislature, he said he will work to expand school choice in Idaho.

“I think that education is such a great equalizer for people,” Knight said. “If people can get their education that really sets them up for success, in any way they choose, whether they want to go to college, or start their own business, or start off in the work world.”

Knight said that, for a solidly Republican state, Idaho trails other states in issues of school choice or educational savings accounts for parents. If elected, he said he will work to get school choice adopted.

He was treasurer of the school board for Xavier Charter School, and based on that experience he said he would like to see the state school funding formula simplified.

“If you look at the funding formula, it’s pretty byzantine,” Knight said. “It is a crazy formula. I mean, I’m used to working on spreadsheets all the time, but it is pretty unique.”

Knight describes himself as a limited government, free-market fiscal conservative, and said he will always steer toward local control. He is in favor of scrapping the grocery tax, and reducing the state’s Medicaid spending by instituting cost controls and strengthening work requirements. Knight said he thinks there are certain elements of the welfare system that makes it easier for people to not work, and he is alarmed by the amount the state spends on Medicaid, which at $4 billion, is more than the state spends on the line-item for public schooling. In 2020 Idaho expanded Medicaid eligibility to cover more lower-income citizens.

“I don’t want to see (the budget surplus) spent having to shore up Medicaid, or Medicaid become a burden, because it could be, that’s something I’m concerned about,” Knight said.

