New Urban Renewal project would be city's first Class A industrial park

TWIN FALLS — For companies looking to relocate to the area, or for local companies that want to grow their business, there are not a lot of suitable industrial sites in town. But that could soon change, as a proposed industrial park could make a million square feet of industrial space available.

City Council on Monday resolved to accept a report prepared by Kushlan and Associates that found 78 acres at 3300 East and Orchard Road as eligible for an Urban Renewal Area and has directed the Urban Renewal Agency to develop a plan to create the new area.

Phil Kushlan, who attended the meeting by phone, told the Council he found the area met several criteria for eligibility as an Urban Renewal area.

“The obligation of this study is to show that at least one of the conditions are met, and you have six that are met,” Kushlan said. “From that perspective, the area under consideration in our view is eligible.”

Kushlan was formerly the Executive Director of the Capital City Development Corporation, which is Boise’s Urban Renewal agency.

The resolution is the first step in designating a new Urban Renewal Area.

The next step for the project is the development of a plan that specifies the infrastructure improvements needed and arranges for those costs to be covered through the incremental taxing mechanism of the URA.

Once the plan is complete, City Council and Planning and Zoning will go through a series of processes to confirm the creation of the Urban Renewal Area. There will be a series of hearings where taxpayers and other taxing entities are invited to participate.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler said the creation of the plan will likely take the rest of 2022 to complete, and after rounds of public hearings, approval from Planning and Zoning and the City Council, the Urban Renewal Area could be established in 2023.

The project’s developer, Summit Creek, plans to build what they describe as a Class A industrial park, the first of its kind in the area. Plans to build a multi-tenant industrial park with sites in varying sizes, from 5,000 to 200,000 square feet at the location, which is south of Clif Bar.

Rothweiler, who is also executive director of the Urban Renewal Agency, said the project will help meet growing demand for manufacturing and industrial space in Twin Falls.

“We get requests all of the time for facilities to come in, looking for buildings of various sizes,” Rothweiler told the Times-News. “Right now the city of Twin Falls can’t continue to grow its local economy and create additional jobs because we don’t have a space to site them.”

The property to be developed is mostly unimproved farm field, serviced by aging two-lane roads. To help make the infrastructure improvements necessary service an 80-acre industrial park, Summit Creek requested that the area be considered for an Urban Renewal Area, which would implement the financial mechanisms to help fund infrastructure improvements such as roads, water, sewer, electric, fiber, and other utilities without putting that burden on taxpayers.

The Council previously voted to annex the property in December. After Summit Creek requested the property be considered for a URA, the city contracted with Kushlan Associates who found the area eligible for designation as an Urban Renewal Area as specified by Idaho Code.

“The reason I’m excited about the project is because it opens up additional lands for opportunities for the future,” Rothweiler said. “It’s going to help grow our tax base, and it’s going to extend public infrastructure in areas at no cost to our ratepayers.”

Urban Renewal is a tool that helps defer the start-up costs of large projects, by allowing developers to recoup some of the costs of providing public infrastructure. When they install the water and sewer and power, they’re doing so with their dollars, rather than asking taxpayers to cover it. And in return, developers will have costs related to infrastructure investments reimbursed over time.

At Monday’s meeting, Rothweiler summarized the other significant projects that the Urban Renewal Agency has participated when he presented the URA’s 2021 report. The URA has agreed to negotiate exclusively with Galena Grou, which plans to build a mixed-use multi-story commercial and residential building downtown at Second Avenue South and Hansen Street South, adjacent to the current five-story building at 160 Main now under construction. The plans for the new building also involve a multi-story parking structure with 100 spaces to be for public use and could begin construction at the end of this year.

In 2021, the Urban Renewal Agency also approved a proposal from the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley for the development of a property at Third Avenue South and Idaho Street South into a multi-story museum.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1