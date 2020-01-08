TWIN FALLS — Cori Cromar will soon own a brand new house that she and her neighbors built with their own hands.
But she says she’s lucky and knows how tough it is to find a place to live in the Magic Valley these days. With prices rising fast, many people struggle to come up with a deposit or down payment.
“It’s hard as a single mom,” Cromar said. “You’re not finding anything for less than $1,000 a month.”
Cromar is building her home with the help of South Central Community Action Partnership — a nonprofit that helps people find affordable housing in the Magic Valley. Her house is in Filer, but there are affordable housing shortages in most growing cities in south-central Idaho, including the largest: Twin Falls.
Twin Falls could soon have more than $300,000 a year to work on affordable housing issues within the city — although the money is flexible and can also be used for infrastructure improvements and economic development, so long as at least 70% of the funds benefit people of moderate or low income.
The money will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in the form of Community Development Block Grants, and Twin Falls will become eligible for the funds once its population eclipses the 50,000 plateau. That will officially happen after the upcoming Census. Assuming the city meets HUD’s requirements, it will become an entitlement city.
“This money is meant to bring opportunity to individuals that need the assistance,” Twin Falls Grant and Community Relations Manager Mandi Thompson said.
What’s an entitlement city?
Twin Falls has benefited from HUD’s Community Development Block Grants before. The infrastructure improvements at the Chobani and Clif Bar plants received $500,000 grants a piece.
But the process by which Twin Falls got those allocations was different. Before the city’s population hit 50,000, it had to compete with other Idaho municipalities for a pool of Community Development Block Grant money that was distributed by the Idaho Department of Commerce.
Becoming an entitlement city takes the competition and year-to-year uncertainty out of it. Now Twin Falls will receive money annually — probably in the $342,000 range. That money will come directly from HUD, and the city will have more leeway in how it spends the dollars.
“It just sort of depends on what Twin Falls and its residents want to do with the money,” HUD Regional Public Affairs Officer Lee Jones said. “It provides tremendous flexibility.”
Twin Falls could use the money to refurbish parks, even work on commercial infrastructure, Jones said.
“It’s not for the production of new housing,” Jones said. “Except for the infrastructure that might be necessary for new housing to be developed.”
Many communities use Community Development Block Grants to rehab their affordable housing.
Idaho and many other western states are facing housing shortages. In Twin Falls, some of the lack of housing inventory is driven by economic growth. Rehabbing existing properties could help ease demand, and benefit people who might otherwise be priced out of Twin Falls.
“When you see new jobs being created, especially higher-income new jobs, what you generally find is at the lower ends of the income scale people are being in some sense squeezed or priced out of the housing stock,” Jones said.
Twin Falls housing construction in 2019 was the highest it had been since before the Great Recession. Multifamily housing construction has spiked dramatically in the last two years. But many say more housing is needed.
Ken Robinette is the CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership. He said the money, if a significant amount of it goes toward affordable housing improvements, could go a long way.
“With the current housing market, we have a lot of folks that are residing in older stock housing,” Robinette said. “Many times, these are seniors or low-income families.”
Even though the affordable housing issue is primarily driven by a short supply, improving aging, dilapidated homes, or fixing their insulation to make them more heat efficient, still has an impact on the overall market.
“If we can keep people in their current home … then the housing market is not stretched as far,” Robinette said.
Becoming an entitlement city could have another benefit for affordable housing beyond property rehab.
To become an entitlement city, Twin Falls has to put together a consolidated plan — a five-year outline of how the city intends to impact the community with HUD’s grants.
The city is hiring a consultant to put that plan together and figure out how the funds could best be used. That analysis could paint a more accurate picture of how much affordable housing Twin Falls needs. That information might influence developers.
“If we have data and information that we could supply to developers, that could help them feel like (building affordable housing) was less of a risk on their part,” Thompson said.
Even if the data don’t spur more construction, it will still be useful for the city to know more about its housing supply.
Several more steps
Whoever the city hires as a consultant will have until the end of July to develop a consolidated plan. That plan will then go to HUD for approval. Once HUD approves the plan, new funds could start rolling in Oct. 1.
Thompson emphasized that the city won’t know how the funds will be used until the consolidated plan is complete. She also pointed out that the city can shift how it uses the funds as needs change over the years. Quality public input will help the city put together a plan that achieves the most good.
Even if the money ends up going more toward sidewalks than home rehab, Twin Falls will have a better picture of its affordable housing needs soon.
“I think right now we don’t really have any idea (how much affordable housing) we have,” Thompson said. “I think we can all agree right now that we don’t have enough.”
