TWIN FALLS — Supporters of a failed resolution condemning family separation at the U.S. border say they plan to present a new resolution at Monday’s city council meeting.
The new resolution expressing concern about the separation of immigrant children from their parents will be worded differently than the original version, first introduced four weeks ago.
The initial resolution was rejected by the council on a 5-2 vote; council members voted along similar lines the following week not to put the resolution on a future agenda for reconsideration.
A draft version of the new resolution, made public Thursday, references the city’s large Hispanic population, its close proximity to a former Japanese internment camp, and its history as a refugee resettlement community “that welcomes those fleeing war, violence, and oppression, no matter their origin, and has taken past action to condemn crimes against humanity for certain groups.”
The draft notes that the new resolution “does not promote or condone any illegal activity; but, instead wants to ensure that immigrant children are not, at any time in the future, separated from their families and are treated with all due humanity and care.”
It will be the fifth week in a row that the public input period at Twin Falls City Council meetings has included discussion on family separation at the southern border.
Last week, supporters of the failed resolution asked the council to create an official diversity advisory commission to address similar issues and give members of marginalized communities a louder voice in local politics.
“More people have organized and mobilized since the initial no vote and are now bringing bigger and more issues regarding their marginalized community forward to the Council at each meeting,” organizer Liyah Babayan told the Times-News at the time.
The new resolution has support from groups including the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, ACLU of Idaho, Hispanic Ministry Diocese of Boise & Twin Falls, Hispanic Business Chamber of Commerce, Magic Valley Women of Color Coalition, and Southern Idaho Progressive Coalition, Babayan said.
Other items on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting include a presentation of the city’s preliminary budget for FY 2019 by city manager Travis Rothweiler and a request to approve a change order for the City Hall construction project regarding allowance and contingency reconciliation.
What part of "NO," didn't they understand?
This has turned into a power play by the listed pro organizations, force the City Council to do their bidding. Good luck with that.
The Community is soundly behind the Council on this. A few outside organizations making a lot of noise doesn't change things.
"The draft notes that the new resolution “does not promote or condone any illegal activity;"
The kids are here illegally. So if promote the kids your promoting an illegal activity.
"The Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act 145 (JJDPA), enacted in 1974 and most recently reauthorized in 2002, hinges a state’s receipt of federal funding for juvenile justice initiatives on its adherence to a number of guidelines. 146 The JJDPA prohibits the confinement of juveniles prosecuted in juvenile court in “any institution in which they have contact with adult inmates,” 147 which has come to be known as the sight-and-sound-separation requirement. 148"
It is also against the law for Juvies to be with adults in a lockup.
POTUS was wrong, the City Council is right. I figure 80% of the people in this County is behind the council on this. It's just a few very loud people making a lot of noise.
You won't find anywhere in America where Juvies are housed with adults, it's American law. So again they are promoting an illegal act.
*It's a moot point; the problem was corrected; they are just trying to bully the Council.
From my experience the don't "Bully," worth a damn!
Well it isn't a mute point that our government has abused Children. Law or no law this is horrific . Juvies, bull, these kids are not criminals Tumbleweed. They are humans and should be treated as such. And they should be returned to their families. This is barbaric and if, like you said, that 80% of the residence are behind our city council turning their backs on people crying out about this then 80% have no compassion or hearts. Even if it isn't a city council issue it should be. All across this country every elected official and citizen should be stepping up to say "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."
A police officer may arrest/detain a juvenile for either a felony or misdemeanor offense. Unlike the case with adults, the police do not have to personally witness a misdemeanor to take the juvenile into custody. He needs only probable cause to believe it was committed. He can even arrest upon reasonable cause to believe the minor a truant. The officer then has several options. He can release him with a mere warning or release him and refer him to appear before a community agency for counseling. He can release him and issue a citation to appear before a Probation Officer for further action, or he can directly have him kept in custody by *Juvenile Detention Authorities. *
*The minor cannot be put in with adult offenders.*
https://criminal-law.freeadvice.com/criminal-law/juvenile_law/juvenile-detention.htm
