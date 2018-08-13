Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Twin Falls City Hall
City Hall is seen at dusk Monday evening, Aug. 6, 2018, in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Supporters of a failed resolution condemning family separation at the U.S. border say they plan to present a new resolution at Monday’s city council meeting.

The new resolution expressing concern about the separation of immigrant children from their parents will be worded differently than the original version, first introduced four weeks ago.

The initial resolution was rejected by the council on a 5-2 vote; council members voted along similar lines the following week not to put the resolution on a future agenda for reconsideration.

A draft version of the new resolution, made public Thursday, references the city’s large Hispanic population, its close proximity to a former Japanese internment camp, and its history as a refugee resettlement community “that welcomes those fleeing war, violence, and oppression, no matter their origin, and has taken past action to condemn crimes against humanity for certain groups.”

The draft notes that the new resolution “does not promote or condone any illegal activity; but, instead wants to ensure that immigrant children are not, at any time in the future, separated from their families and are treated with all due humanity and care.”

It will be the fifth week in a row that the public input period at Twin Falls City Council meetings has included discussion on family separation at the southern border.

Last week, supporters of the failed resolution asked the council to create an official diversity advisory commission to address similar issues and give members of marginalized communities a louder voice in local politics.

“More people have organized and mobilized since the initial no vote and are now bringing bigger and more issues regarding their marginalized community forward to the Council at each meeting,” organizer Liyah Babayan told the Times-News at the time.

The new resolution has support from groups including the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, ACLU of Idaho, Hispanic Ministry Diocese of Boise & Twin Falls, Hispanic Business Chamber of Commerce, Magic Valley Women of Color Coalition, and Southern Idaho Progressive Coalition, Babayan said.

Other items on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting include a presentation of the city’s preliminary budget for FY 2019 by city manager Travis Rothweiler and a request to approve a change order for the City Hall construction project regarding allowance and contingency reconciliation.

