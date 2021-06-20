New company to take control of Idaho National Lab waste cleanup

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Cleanup Project contract, worth approximately $6.4 billion over a 10-year period, was awarded to Idaho Environmental Coalition, a joint venture between Jacobs Technology Inc. and North Wind Portage. IEC won the contract on May 27, beating out Fluor, which has held the contract since 2016.

The current 1,900 employees on the project will continue to work on the cleanup, but five senior staff members of Fluor will be replaced by staff from IEC, according to Ann Riedesel, Fluor director of communications. “The way the RFP (request for proposals) that DOE put out, the new contractor will assume the vast majority of the employees. There are a handful of senior staff that won’t transition over,” said Riedesel. “... We’ll try to make it as seamless as possible for the employees.”