A gray wolf is pictured in Oregon's northern Wallowa County, in February 2017.

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

BOISE — Wolves could be hunted and killed year-round in “wolf-free” zones under a bill introduced Wednesday in the Senate Resources and Environment Committee.

Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, said the bill would manage a growing wolf population and assist in efforts to reduce depredation. 

“Livestock depredation remains at an unacceptably high level,” Brackett said.

“More needs to be done," he said. "Ranchers' livelihoods are being threatened by wolves.”

“Wolf-free” zones would be created in 11 existing big game management units, mostly located south of the Snake River. Few wolves live in those zones, according to a report from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and the bill intends to keep them out. 

The bill would also classify any unit in which depredation occurred in four of the last five years as a “chronic depredation” zone. There are 19 zones in the central part of the state that would qualify. 

“In both of those designations, wolves may be taken year-round by any hunter provided they have a valid hunting license and a wolf tag,” Brackett said.

Wolf hunting is already allowed most of the year. 

The Associated Press reported there were 175 wolf attacks on livestock in Idaho in fiscal year 2019, which ended on June 30. About 460 wolves were killed by hunters, trappers and those defending livestock, the outlet reported.

Brackett said he doesn’t want to diminish the work done by Fish and Game but the issue remains.

“Idaho has a good wolf management plan — we just need to follow it,” he said.

Under the bill, state officials would review wolf management policies if the population falls below 20 packs or 200 wolves. 

An emergency clause is included that would make it effective immediately following approval from the Legislature and governor. 

Both Democrats on the committee opposed introducing the bill.

