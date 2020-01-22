BOISE — Police could make arrests for crimes they did not personally witness under a proposed constitutional amendment that could protect victims of domestic violence.
The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced legislation Wednesday that would amend Idaho’s Constitution to allow law enforcement officers to make warrantless misdemeanor arrests — based on probable cause — when the offense is not committed in the officer’s presence.
The bill is a response to a June ruling from the Idaho Supreme Court that decided it was unconstitutional for an officer to make a misdemeanor arrest without seeing the crime.
Some lauded the court decision for strengthening due-process rights, but law enforcement, prosecutors and victim advocates said the decision could make it harder to make arrests for domestic violence.
That ruling created some really complicated issues, Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, told the committee Wednesday. The state needs to begin the process of discussing the scope of those issues and what, if any, actions should be taken, Burgoyne said.
“I’m not here to say that the (court’s) decision is in any respect erroneous,” he said. “It’s simply a question as to whether or not the standard that (the ruling) sets down is the standard that, even if constitutionally mandated, we should look at changing.”
Burgoyne gave several examples of instances where a police officer could not intervene. If a man punched another man in a bar, several witnesses tell the police they saw it happen, and the assailant says he will do it again, the officer still cannot make an arrest, he said.
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, said she was concerned that this might affect communities of color that are often misidentified and mistreated by police.
Burgoyne agreed. He said there will be wrongful arrests under the bill and that’s a discussion that needs to happen.
A constitutional amendment must pass the House and Senate with a two-thirds supermajority and then receive approval from voters in November.
